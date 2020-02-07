Militants getting trained to attack India at Balakot, warns intelligence agencies

The intelligence agencies has warned the union government that the banned Islamist terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed based in Pakistan is giving training to 27 militants at Balakot camp in Pakistan to attack India.

As per national media, 8 of the 27 terrorists are from Pakistan occupied Kashmir.Three people from Afghanistan and two people from Punjab province in Pakistan are giving the training to the militants. The training will end by end of this week. After this they will try to infiltrate into India by crossing the border.

Meanwhile the security forces has confirmed that around 100 terrorists are active in kashmir now. 59 of them are related to Lashkar-e-Taiba, 37 to Jaish-e-Mohammed and 6 belong to Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Balakot terror camp in Pakistan was destroyed in a surgical strike by the Indian Air Force in February last year in which around 300 militants were killed. The surgical strike was carried out as a response to Pulwama terror attack in which around 40 Indian soldiers were killed.