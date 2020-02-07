Video of differently-abled athlete doing front flip high jump goes viral on social medias : Watch Here

A 17-second clip, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, sends across a motivational message that nothing can stop you from achieving any feat if you are determined enough.

The video features a differently-abled athlete doing a front flip high jump on the field with full confidence. His friends cheered as he pulled it off with absolute ease.

“Every great story happened when someone decided not to give up,” Susanta Nanda said in the caption of the post.

