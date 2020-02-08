5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Assam

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude has hitted the Northeast states of Assam, Meghalaya and others on Saturday evening.

The earthquake hit Bongaigaon in Assam . People in Shillong, Tura, Guwahati and other major cities of northeast experienced the tremor at 6.17 pm.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Bongaigaon in Assam. — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

The National Centre for Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake was at a location latitude 26.3 and longitude 90.7, and at a depth of 10 kms.

No casualties have been reported so far.