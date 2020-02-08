BJP councillor quits party in protest against CAA

BJP councillor and former chief of Minority cell has resigned from party membership in Indore on Saturday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Councilor Usman Patel from Khajrana area in the city of Indore has submitted his resignation to BJP’s city president Gopikrishna. He said that they oppose the CAA, NRC and NPR and he has resigned in protest against it.

BJP city president Gopikrishna said that all BJP workers have the right to join the party and leave. He said that Mr Patel was a senior leader of the party, unfortunately he could not understand the law made in the national interest.