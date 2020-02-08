Coronavirus: Death toll crosses 700 in China,over 35000 infected

he death toll in mainland China from the new-coronavirus outbreak has risen to 717, with more than 35,000 people infected, the Chinese health authorities said Saturday.

The hardest-hit province of Hubei said it saw 2,841 more cases and 81 more deaths.

Wuhan, the province’s capital and center of the outbreak, has so far reported 13,603 infections, with 545 deaths, the authorities said.

The United States has offered up to USD 100 million to China and other impacted countries to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday, 7 February.

Several Indian crew members and passengers on board a cruise ship have been quarantined off Japan in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, 7 February.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja announced the withdrawal of ‘state disaster’ status given due to coronavirus. However, she added that the alert is to be continued.