Friends arrested for gang raping 12-year-old girl at birthday party

A 12-year-old girl studying in class VII was allegedly gang-raped by four youths including two of her intimate friends, all in their 20s, when she accompanied them to a birthday party, police said. According to the complainant, the four men made her drunk and then took her to a house in South Kolkata’s Ekbalpore where they repeatedly raped her on Thursday evening.

All four alleged perpetrators were arrested on Friday and a case of gang rape and sections under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act slapped against them.All four men Amarjit Chowpal (21), Manoj Sharma (22), Vikas Mallick (25) and Ritwik Ram (25) are school dropouts.

Chowpal and Sharma, who reside in a slum in Parnashree, had befriended the girl.