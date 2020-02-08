Kerala Budget features ‘Murder of Gandhi’ at first page

The Kerala budget featured a painting of Mahatma Gandhi at it first page.During the budget speech state finance minister Thomas Issac gave passive references to the Citizenship turmoil and other current scenarios affecting the regional economy.

Commenting at the painting on the first page finance minister confirmed it is a political statement and the Kerala goverment is sending out a message.

“Definitely, it is a political statement- the cover of my budget speech. It is a painting by a Malayalam artist of Mahatma Gandhi’s murder scene. We are sending out a message that we will not forget who murdered Gandhi,” he told ANI.The minister said it is very important to remember history at a time history when it is being re-written,and laws are made to divide people on communal lines.”The state of Kerala will stand united against these “, Thomas Issac said.