Thai soldier kills many in city shooting spree

The city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the northeast of Thailand on Saturday was terrified when a Thai soldier opened fire at the public. At least 12 are reported to be killed in a shooting spree and the situation is still not contained by the law authorities.

The soldier is identified by the police and he shared a statement on his Facebook page that ‘death is evitable for all’.The soldier had opened fire at different locations in the city, which is more than 250 km (155 miles) from Bangkok, police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message sent to reporters.

The shooter remained close to a shopping mall and he is still at large, the police said.