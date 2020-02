The UAE embassy in Thailand has issued a advisory for all its citizens in the country. The advisory was issued amid the mass shooting by a Thailand soldier in Korat.

The UAE embassy urged all UAE citizens to stay in their home and contact the number 00668711108785 for assistance and in emergency situation.

The UAE embassy is situated in Bangkok and is 3 hours away from Korat where the shooting took place. In the shooting 12 people were killed.