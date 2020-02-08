Woman Police officer shot dead near Delhi metro

Sub-inspector of Delhi police, 26-year-old Preeti Ahlawat was killed on Friday night near Rohini East Metro. She was shot at her head thrice by her fellow batchmate at the police academy, Deepanshu Rathi. Preeti died on the spot.

Preeti was walking towards her home after duty when she was attacked. The incident took place at 9:30 PM near to Rohini East metro and she was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. Police is analyzing the CCTV footage of the area near to the metro. A case has been registered and a probe is on.

A senior police officer said that Rathi committed suicide at Haryana, after killing Preeti