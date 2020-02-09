Coronavirus Outbreak: New advisory issued by UAE

The UAE Embassy in Singapore has issued a new advisory for all UAE citizens in Singapore. The advisory was issued as Singapore has confirmed Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The advisory was issued through the official social media handle of the Embassy.

On February 4, Singapore has announced that a total of 40 cases of Coronavirus infection has been confirmed in the country.

The advisory urged all UAE citizens to follow the health guidelines by the Singapore government. The Embassy said that the Singapore government has issued ‘Orange status’ after many cases of infections were identified in the country.

The Embassy asked all citizens to contact 006562388206 in cases of emergency.