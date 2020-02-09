DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Dubai police issued an alert to all residents: Details inside

Feb 9, 2020, 06:38 pm IST
The Dubai police has issued an alert to all residents. The police has issued an alert to all residents living near the Dubai Police Academy about the loud noises because of the training for the ‘Swat’ team has began.

The advisory issued by the Dubai police effective from February 9 to February 20.

The Dubai police has launched the ‘UAE SWAT Challenge 2020’ on Sunday. The programme is launched under the patronage of Lt.General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of UAE.

54 teams from 30 countries will participate in the UAE SWAT Challenge 2020. The special forces will compete in different tasks such as rescuing hostages, taking the tower challenge and overcoming obstacles.

