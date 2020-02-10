Alert: Cyclone advisory issued

UAE Embassy in Prague in Czech Republic has issued an advisory for all UAE citizens in the country. The advisory is issued in relation with the Cyclone Sabine. The Cyclone Sabine will hit Czech Republic and other European countries sson.

The Embassy urged UAE citizens to avoid driving or charging phones during the cyclone.The Embassy took its micro blogging website, Twitter to issue the advisory.

The Embassy urged all UAE citizens to be cautious during the cyclone. All UAE citizens must follow the guidelines released by the government and must tay in their homes and avoid driving or charging phones during the cyclone.

Citizens can contact the emergency number for help: +420774693000.