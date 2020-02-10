Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegally staying in India

Seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Jhansi as they did not have any valid documents for staying in the country, the Uttar Pradesh police said on Sunday. They were staying at a hotel near a bus stand in the cantonment town of Babina and were from Bangladesh capital Dhaka, Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police D Pradeep said.

He said the seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested during routine checking near the bus stand and they did not have valid documents for staying in India.

“For some time, they were in the business of selling fish oil. During routine probe, no criminal cases have been found against them but they have been booked under the Foreigners Act for illegally staying in India,” Pradeep said.

The arrested were identified as Mamoon Sheikh, Milan Sheikh, Aslam Sheikh, Falan Sheikh, Sijer Sheikh, Mukul Sheikh and Monu Vaid, police said.