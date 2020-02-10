Ministry of Interior issues new alert for Dubai residents

The Ministry of Interior has issued a new alert for all residents in Dubai. The advisory is in relation with the preparations for military exercise in Dubai on February.

The Ministry of Interior informed that the ‘Arabian Gulf Security 2’ exercise will be accompanied by loud noises due to the movement of helicopters and other security related equipments and training.

The training will take place at the Dubai Police Academy in Umm Suqeim during the month of February between 7 am to 1 pm and then 4 pm to 8 pm.

Earlier on Sunday, another advisory was issued in relation with the UAE SWAT Challenge 2020.