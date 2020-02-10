SC issues notice against road blockade at Shaheen Bagh,’designate an area for agitation’

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and the police on the petitions seeking the removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh. The court said it will hear the matter on February 17.

The top court said protesters at Shaheen Bagh cannot block the public roads for an indefinite period and create inconvenience for others. “People are entitled to protest but they have to do so in an area designated for agitation,” it observed.

The court said it will not pass any direction on Shaheen Bagh protest without hearing the other side, and listed the matter for February 17.