Coronavirus : Indian expat in UAE tests positive for the virus

UAE authorities have confirmed that an Indian expat has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the country to eight.

In a statement on Monday, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said the Indian national was infected after he interacted with a recently diagnosed person, reports said.

Of the eight cases, one is in intensive care, while six others were stable and one has already recovered, the Ministry added.

In India, three cases have been confirmed as of now.