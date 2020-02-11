Kerala CEO Teeka Ram Meena robbed in Air India flight

Kerala Chief Electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena’s suitcase containing 75,000 Rs was robbed en route to Kerala in an Air India flight 492. Meena was traveling back to Kerala after attending a wedding in his native place Rajasthan.

“I had Rs 75000 in an envelope in my suitcase. It was not locked. The bags were scanned and there were some helpers from the airport authority who took my luggage for check-in and requested me to wait in the lounge. They scanned my bags and put it in the aircraft. Since the bags were checked-in directly to Thiruvananthapuram, there was no occasion to check the bags after I landed at Delhi,” he said.

He boarded the connection flight from Delhi at 6 PM and landed at Thiruvananthapuram at 10:30 PM.”When I saw the suitcase, I got suspicious. When I checked inside, the envelope was present but the money was missing. Immediately, I contacted the Air India authorities and informed them about the incident.”

A case has been registered at Valiyathura police station, and an investigation is ongoing.The Kerala CEO suspects the money could have been stolen at either of the airports in Delhi or Jaipur. He said the X-ray scanners at the Delhi airport would reveal where the robbery could have taken place.