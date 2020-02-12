Sunny Leone celebrates her sons birthday: See pics

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has celebrated birthday of her twins- sher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber on Tuesday. The actress has shred a heatmelting post along with pictures from the birthday party on social media.

” Happy 2nd Birthday to my baby boys! You both bring so much joy and happiness to my world every single day. Every time you smile, laugh , play, jump, dance, sing and say mama, my heart melts every time! God Bless you both my little angels from God!”, Sunny wrote on Instagram.

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber has welcomed Asher and Noah in 2018. The twins were born via surrogacy. In 2017, the couple had adopted a baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra and named her Nisha kaur.