Bomb explodes at court,several injured

A bomb explosion took place at a Lucknow court on Thursday. The explosion took place in the Lucknow collectorate in Hazratganj, near the district magistrate’s office and barely a kilometre from the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

One person has been seriously injured while two others have received minor injuries.

According to locals, the blast was a result of a dispute between two groups of lawyers on a complaint. The bomb blast is believed to be an attempt to attack a lawyer present in the court. Sanjeev Lodhi, joint secretary of the Lucknow bar association, claimed he was the target.

The police have identified the bomber as one Jeetu Yadav. The bomb used was a locally made explosive device.