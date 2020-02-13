Coronavirus : Death toll crosses 1300 in China ,over 15000 infected

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic continues to climb. So far, the virus outbreak has claimed 1,355 lives with 242 new fatalities reported in the worst-affected Hubei province on Wednesday. The number of confirmed cases abroad rose to 440 with one death so far in the Philippines. Japan reported the highest number of 203 cases with a majority of them from a cruise ship.

On Wednesday, two Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said as authorities confirmed that 174 people have been infected with the deadly disease.

The virus, now named COVID-19, has spread to over 20 countries, including India.