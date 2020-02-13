Cristiano Ronaldo gets UAE ‘Golden Visa’

International football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded the UAE Golden Visa. The UAE golden visa was granted to the Portuguese footballer along with six another international players and athletes.

The golden visa is an initiative by the Dubai Sports Council to connect with international players for all over the globe and encourage then to live and invest in UAE. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in Dubai recently for his vacation and training.

The UAE cabinet presided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the proposal to issue golden visas to internationally acclaimed players.