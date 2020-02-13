Govt to shut all govt-run Madrassas and Sanskrit Tols,to be converted to regular schools

Assam government will soon bring in a law to convert all government-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols (ashrams where Sanskrit is taught) into high schools and higher secondary schools, said Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Sarma said this process would be completed in the next two months.

“These madrassas will function within a regulatory framework. We are bringing a law where government-run madrassas have to function under a regulatory framework and disclose the number of students enrolled. They will have to compulsorily teach general subjects along with religious one,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Explaining the rationale for this, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Since the state is a secular institution, it can’t fund religious teaching.”

He said the Assam government has been running madrassas and Sanskrit tols and it is the result of this that today Assam has nearly 1,200 madrasas and 200 Sanskrit tols.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government has decided to convert them to high and higher secondary schools because at present there is no independent board to regulate them.

“These (govt-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols) issue certificates which are equivalent to metriculation (Class 10) and higher secondary (Class 12). Since there is no regulatory board to govern them, a lot of wrongdoings take place in issuing these certificates,” the minister said.