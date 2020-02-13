Land Rover launches Discovery Sport in India : Price and Features

Land Rover Discovery Sport has been launched in India.The second-gen model made its global debut in May 2019 and is offered in two variants – S and R-Dynamic SE. The new-gen Land Rover Discovery Sport is built on the Jaguar Land Rover’s Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA) platform, which currently also underpins the second-generation Range Rover Evoque, which was launched in India in January 2020. The new chassis is up to 13 per cent stiffer and gets rigidly mounted sub-frames, thereby bettering the NVH levels as well.

Land Rover Discovery Sport comes with sharper design and styling cues with a lot of black detailing. While the grille design remains unchanged it is now all-black and flanked by a sleeker set of LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The bumper design looks all new, especially because of the new vertically positioned air intakes with muscular lines, the central air is bigger with glossy black elements and black skid plate instead of silver once on the previous model. The black wheel arch claddings have been replaced by body coloured panels, and now the SUV features new alloy wheels. The SUV is also 7mm shorter compared to its predecessor.