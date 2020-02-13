Spice Jet passenger quarantined in Delhi airport fearing Corona infection

A passenger onboard Bangkok-Delhi Spice Jet plane was immediately quarantined after exhibiting Coronavirus symptoms. The said passenger was quarantined by Airport Health Organisation (APHO) immediately after landing in Delhi Indira Gandhi airport.

The highly infectious Coronavirus has no known cure so far except the conventional symptomatic treatment. Authorities are in a panic as the closed air system within the aircraft could have helped the virus to infect those on board.The incident was on SG-88 Spice Jet flight from Bangkok to Delhi. The quarantined sick man was seated alone in the row as per Spice Jet authorities.