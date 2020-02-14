Commodity Market: Gold, silver prices slips down

In the commodity market the price of precious metals -gold and silver- has slipped down. As per the market experts the price of precious metals has slipped down due to the strengthening of the Indian rupee and steady global rates of the precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures for April were down by 0.17% to Rs. 40,587 per 10 gram. Silver prices as also lower and was trading at Rs.45,780 per kilo.

In the international market the gold was trading at $.1576.76 per ounce. But the price of silver rose by 0.2% to $.17.67.

The price of sovereign gold was unchanged. Sovereign gold was trading at Rs.3790 per 1 gram and Rs.30,320 per 8 gram.