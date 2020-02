China on Friday reported 116 more deaths in Hubei, the province at the centre of the escalating coronavirus outbreak, bringing to at least 1,483 the total number of deaths across the country.

The province and its capital Wuhan, where the infection now known as COVID-19 is thought to have originated in late December, also reported a further 4,823 new cases of the infection, taking the total in the province to 51,986 and close to 65,000 across the country.