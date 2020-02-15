Heart melting video of reunion of two women seperated in 1947 India-Pak partition goes viral : watch it

A heartwarming video has become viral on social media which shows the reunion of two elderly women separated as children during Partition in 1947. The elderly women were met at at Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan in 2020.

The 60-second video has been shared by a Twitter user with the caption, “Separated in 1947, Reunited in 2020 – at #KartarpurSahib #Pakistan #Punjab.” In the video, the two women can be seen hugging each other with tears in their eyes.