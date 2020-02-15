Maratha girls forced to take Oath ‘Never to love-marry’ on Valentines day

An all-girl institution made their students take an oath that they “will not love anyone and never have a love affair nor do a love marriage”.The Oath ceremony happened in Mahila Arts and Commerce College, Chandur.

The Oath was taken in Marathi and the oath was made on Valentine’s day, the day for compassion and love in commemoration of Saint Valentine. Students expressed their discontent towards love marriages and promised they will have their parents chose the life partner for them.

State Minister for Woman and Child Development, Yashomati Thakur said, “The students must have taken a pledge which is not binding on anyone. The college must have made them take the pledge in the context of alerting them on cases like that in Wardha.”She was referring to an incident two weeks ago in which a jilted lover set ablaze a lecturer in Wardha. The young lecturer who suffered 40 percent burns succumbed to her injuries.