Military helicopter shot down

Feb 15, 2020, 08:20 pm IST
A military helicopter has been shot down  in Syria. The helicopter was shot down  near the town of Urum al-Kubra in the western countryside of Aleppo.

The helicopter  was hit by a missile. The National Liberation Front rebel group claimed responsibility of the attack.

Since December, Syrian Government forces have been pressing ahead with a fierce assault on Idlib, the last rebel bastion in the country’s northwest. The offensive has triggered the largest wave of displacement in the nine-year war, with more than eight lakh people fleeing towards the Turkish border.

