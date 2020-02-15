Military helicopter shot down

A military helicopter has been shot down in Syria. The helicopter was shot down near the town of Urum al-Kubra in the western countryside of Aleppo.

The helicopter was hit by a missile. The National Liberation Front rebel group claimed responsibility of the attack.

Since December, Syrian Government forces have been pressing ahead with a fierce assault on Idlib, the last rebel bastion in the country’s northwest. The offensive has triggered the largest wave of displacement in the nine-year war, with more than eight lakh people fleeing towards the Turkish border.