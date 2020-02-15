DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Minor girl aged four raped by school bus driver

Feb 15, 2020, 10:38 pm IST
In a shocking incident, a  little girl aged only  four  was allegedly raped in a school bus by the driver. The inhumane incident was reported from the   Baddi town  in Panchkula district on the Haryana-Himachal Pradesh border.

As per the police, the child studies in a private school in Baddi and lives with her maternal aunt at a village in the Pinjore block of Panchkula district. The girl had gone to school on Friday but on returning, she complained to her aunt about difficulty in urinating. The victim then told her aunt that the driver had sexually assaulted her on the bus.

The girl was taken to the  Panchkula civil hospital on Friday night, where she was admitted. The hospital sources confirmed sexual assault .

 

