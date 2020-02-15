Police arrested three Kashmiri students for sharing pro- Pakistani video on social media

The Karnataka police has arrested three Kashmiri students on Saturday after they posted a video on Whatsapp with pro-Pakistan slogans. The Kashmiri youths were students of KLE Engineering college in Hubballi. Two of them are first year civil engineering students while the third one is second year student.

The arrested students were identified as Aamir, Taalib and Bashit. They had had recorded pro-Pakistan slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad”, “We want Azadi” and “Free Kashmir”, on the first anniversary of the Pulwama Martyrs Day on Friday.

The students have been detained at the Gokul road police station. A case has been booked against them under IPC sections 153 AB and 124 A, based on a complaint filed by the principal. All three students have been suspended from the college.