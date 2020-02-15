Vijay’s film makers to file case against Korean comedy movie Parasite,demands compensation

Kollywood fans on Twitter were claiming that the movie Parasite was ‘inspired’ by a Kollywood movie Minsara Kanna, starring Vijay and Kushboo.While many did not take the comparisons between the two movies seriously, the producer o the movie P.L. Thenappan appears to be in no mood to let it go.

According to media reports, the producer is planning to file a case, demanding a compensation from the makers of the Korean movie.Thenappan reportedly said he will file a case with the help of an international lawyer. ” They have taken the plot from my film. When they find out that some of our films have been inspired by their films, they file cases. Similarly, it is only fair for us to do the same”.

The director of the movie, K.S. Ravikumar, doesn’t appear to be too keen on a case against the makers of the Parasite as he said filing of the case is up to the producer. He said he is happy that his story received international recognition and appreciation