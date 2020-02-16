Coronavirus : Death toll crosses 1,600 in China , over 68,000 infected

Over 68,000 people have now been infected in China from a virus that emerged in central Hubei province in December before spreading across the country and some two dozen countries.

Death toll in China, meanwhile, rose to 1,662 Sunday after Hubei reported 139 new deaths.

Amid criticism over the handling of the crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for tighter policing to protect social stability, while Beijing ordered people returning to the capital to self-quarantine for 14 days in the latest drastic measure aimed at containing the virus.

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist died from the new coronavirus, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said Saturday.

Only three other deaths have been recorded outside mainland China — in the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Japan.

Several countries have banned arrivals from China and major airlines have cut services to the country.