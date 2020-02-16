Husband tried to seal wife’s vagina with superglue after suspecting her of cheating

A businessman, Dennis Mumo from Kitui allegedly applied superglue to his wife’s private parts after suspecting her of having extramarital affairs.

He told to police that he discovered messages his wife had been sending to men on social media, including nude photos.

A 36-year-old casual labourer who usually worked away from home, claims that whenever he left his hometown of Kitui on business, his wife was arranging to meet with other men.

He became outraged and reportedly told his wife he was “shocked to find that my [partner] of 10 years has been cheating on me with many men.”I am really disappointed.”

Before his last business trip to Rwanda, Mumo sealed his wife’s vagina with superglue to stop her from having intercourse with other men. He left her in excruciating pain and she was unable to go to the toilet.’Attempt to save marriage’

News of the incident shocked residents and Mumo was arrested by the police.He confessed to the crime, saying he did it to save his marriage.