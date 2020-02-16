Kerala takes corrective action on toxic waste dumping on Karnataka land

Kerala government had initiated corrective actions on Karnataka’s complaint on the dumbing of toxic biomedical waste in Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar areas of Karnataka. The dumbing which started on a small scale a few years ago had turned to be a dumping ground later polluting the water sources and making the life hellish for the locals.

Kerala State Pollution Control Board member secretary Sreekala S, talking to media persons informed that efforts are on to nab the culprits who were responsible for the Nanjangud incident. Kerala each year has a biomedical waste garb up to 20,000 tonnes ousted from its 9650 healthcare facilities, but the state’s waste treatment facilities can handle only up to a maximum of 14,000 tonnes annually. This accounts for the dumping of waste on to neighboring lands.

Kerala state had also received complaints from Tamil Nadu over dumbing wastes on its land. However, state government is devising ways to set up scientific waste recycling and power regeneration plants with the least carbon footprint in collaboration with the Netherlands government soon.