Grand Ashwamedha Yajna to be held at UP’s Sirhol, Glimpse of Vedic traditions awaits

A Grand Ashwamedha Yagya for the all-round well fare of the nation is being held at Sirhol, Uttar Pradesh. The grand Yajna will commence on 21 February and will culminate on 21 November, for a total of 10 months.The Yagya will end with the ashwa poojan on 21 November.

Ashwamedha Yagya is a ritual of Vedic India, performed by mighty emperors for the welfare of the country. The tantrics have started their ritual practices at Yagya Bhoomi,Sirhol. The Yagya is organized by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party and its convenor Raja Jugendra Pratap Singh Judev said such majestic rituals of India should never be forgotten and the Yagya will bring everlasting prosperity to India.