Ministry of Interior issues new alert for UAE residents

The Ministry of Interior of UAE has issued an alert fro all residents in Dubai. The ministry in a social media message has announced this.

The Ministry of Interior has informed residents of loud noises as a result of helicopter movements and security trainings during the month of February. The exercise will take place from 7 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm.

” The Ministry of Interior calls upon the public to be aware of the ongoing preparations for the ‘Arabian Gulf Security 2 Exercise’. The exercise might be accompanied by loud noises as a result of the movement of helicopters and the security training at the Dubai Police Academy in Umm Suqeim area during the month of February from 7 am to 1 pm, and evening from 4 pm to 8 pm” tweeted the ministry.