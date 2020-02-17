Nationwide drive for anti-polio vaccine in Pakistan

Pakistan launched a nationwide anti-polio drive on Monday to vaccinate about 39.6 million children under the age of five in the country. The government appealed to the people for their support to eradicate the crippling disease.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Services Zafar Mirza said the government is committed to reach every child with the polio vaccine.

According to the World Health Organisation, Pakistan is one of the three countries, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, where polio is still endemic.The rural population of Pakistan has a taboo to the oral administration of the vaccine .