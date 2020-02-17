SC upholds Delhi HC verdict,Slams center for ‘Sex Stereotype’

Supreme Court on Monday slammed the center for resisting the implementation of Delhi HC verdict on its 2010 order for granting permanent commission to women Army officers and said the submissions of Centre against it were based on “sex stereotypes”.BJP MP and senior advocate Meenakshi Lekhi had challenged the Delhi HC verdict on SC on behalf of the center. Dismissing the challenge SC remembered the valor of woman military officers in filed and said that the Centre should grant permanent commission to women officers.

The apex court observed the rejection of equal rights to women officers will be an “extremely retrograde step” and “will inflict irreparable injury” on their dignity.

In their written submission, filed through senior Advocate Aishwarya Bhati, the officers also objected to the contention that given the current composition of the largely male Army and the background of the troops, they “are not yet mentally schooled to accept WOs (Woman Officers) in command of Units”.