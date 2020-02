The central government has renamed Institute for defense studies and analyses on behalf of late minister for defense, Manohar Parikkar. The new name will be Manohar Parikkar Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses.

The Central government in a statement said that the move is to “honor the commitment and legacy” of the late defense minister. Parikkar died on March 17 last year in Panaji at Goa due to pancreatic cancer.