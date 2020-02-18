Coronavirus: Death toll crosses 1800 in China,over 73000 infected

Coronavirus death toll in China rose to 1,868 as of the end of Monday, up by 98 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday (Feb 18).The central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 93 deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 72 people died. Across mainland China, there were 1,886 new confirmed infections on Monday, bringing the total so far to 72,436.

In its daily update, the Hubei province’s health commission also reported 1,807 new cases, a decline on the number of new cases reported on Monday.The latest toll brings the number of deaths in Hubei to 1,789 as of Monday, the commission said on its website on Tuesday.

Most of the new deaths on Monday were in Hubei’s provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated. Wuhan reported 72 new deaths, down from 76 on Sunday. A total of 1,381 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus. New confirmed cases in Wuhan stood at 1,600, down from 1,690 on Sunday.

Outside of hardest-hit Hubei, which has been effectively locked down to try to contain the virus, the number of new cases has been slowing and China’s national health authority has said this is a sign the outbreak is under control.