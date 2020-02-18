Coronavirus : Japan gives 2,000 free iPhones to cruise ship passengers

Japanese government gave away more than 2,000 free iPhones to passengers and crew stranded on a cruise ship quarantined due to the Wuhan coronavirus. The cruise ship has been docked off the Japanese port city of Yokohama, since February 3, after over 350 passengers tested positive for the virus.

According to reports, the 2,000 devices were handed out to ensure that each cabin had one unit. The phones are courtesy of the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, as well as the Japanese telecom company, SoftBank.The iPhones were distributed to help passengers consult with doctors and psychological experts. The phones which come pre-installed with Line app will help stranded passengers get in touch with medical professionals, book an appointment, accept drug requests, and discuss the trauma with psychologists.