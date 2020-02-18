“Modi and Shah will suffer graver consequences”: Muslim cleric issue death threat against PM and Home Minister

In a shocking incident, a Muslim cleric has issued death threat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The video of this hate speech by a Muslim cleric named Mufti Shahryar Raza has become viral on social media. The video was shared on 9th February by Youtube channel ‘Ghulam-e-Razza’, reported OPIndia.

In the video the Imam can be seen delivering death threats against the national leaders. The fanatic Muslim cleric also cites deaths former union ministers like Sushma Swaraj, Arun jaitley and Atal bihari Vajpayee to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will meet a similar fate in coming 3-4 years.

” A woman like Sushma Swaraj met her fate because she did not allow Sonia Gandhi to become India’s Prime Minister. Sheila Dikshit too met her fate. Arun jaitley died recently. When Gandhi, Nehru, Rajiv, Narasimha, Vajpayee could not escape their deaths, do you think Modi- Shah can? They both go as well. Why are you afraid? Wait for another 2 to 4 years, Modi and Shah will suffer graver consequences than these leaders”, said the cleric.

Mufti Shahryar Raza also claimed that the Muslim population in the country will rise to 60 crores and Muslims will dominate India . He also said that anyone who is dreaming of eradicating Muslims through CAA and NRC will be beaten by batons and burnt to death.

” 30 years from, Muslim population will rise to 60 crores and if the children of those who dream of an Islam-free India remain alive, they will see that the flag of Islamic sultanate will be waved everywhere in India” said Mufit.