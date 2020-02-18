Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Katas Raj Temples

Pakistan High Commission on Monday said it has issued visas to a group of Hindu pilgrims to visit Shree Katas Raj temples in Punjab province’s Chakwal district. The group is planning to visit Shree Katas Raj temples, also known as Qila Katas or complex of Katas temples, from February 19 to 25, the Pakistan High Commission said in a statement.Katas Raj temples surround a pond which is considered sacred by the Hindus, it said. A group of 88 Indian Hindu devotees had also visited Shree Katas Raj temples last year from December 13 to 19.

Both these visits are covered under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974. The issuing of visas to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims is in line with the Pakistan government’s efforts to facilitate visits to religious shrines, the statement said.