Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended lower again. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hes ended in red due toe pressure from the international market.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 40,894.38 lowering by 0.39% or 161 points. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 11,992.50 registering a loss of 0.44% or 53 points.

Coal India, Zee Entertainment. Bharat Petroleum, Adani Ports, Cipla and State Bank of India were the top gainers in the market.

Bharati Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Grasim Industries, UPL and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers in the market.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1612 shares closed lower while 885 shares ended higher on the BSE.