22-Year-old woman set on fire by lover and 3 others

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly set ablaze on Tuesday by her lover and three women members of his family. The accused set fire to the victim for asking them not to delay their marriage. The incident was reported from Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

Shampa Khatun, a resident of Balighata village, was allegedly set on fire early on Tuesday by Rabiul Sheikh and his family at Kaluapara village.Khatun was found in Rabiul’s house with severe burn injuries. Khatun suffered 80% burns and that her condition was very critical.

The girl’s family lodged police complaint against Rabiul, his mother Mana Bibi, his grandmother and his aunt.