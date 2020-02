The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested 3 youths for sexually harassing a minor girl belonging to Dalit community. The incident took place on Tuesday at Bhabisa village in Shamli district.

The 16-year-old girls was sexually harassed while she was carrying lunch for her kin working at a brick kiln. The brother of the victim filed a complaint with the police.

The police has identified the accused and arrested them. Further investigation is underway.