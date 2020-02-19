Coronavirus : Death toll crosses 2,000 in China,over 74000 infected

The latest figures bring the total number of Coronavirus cases in China to over 74,000 with about 2,000 deaths.The head of a leading hospital in China’s central city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated, died of the disease, becoming one of the most prominent victims since the novel virus first appeared at the end of last year.

Illustrating the impact of the outbreak on worldwide growth and corporate profits, oil prices tumbled and equity markets slid after Apple Inc (AAPL.O) issued a revenue warning due to the disruption the disease is causing to global supply chains.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Chinese data “appears to show a decline in new cases” but any apparent trend “must be interpreted very cautiously.”Outside China, there have been 827 cases of the disease, known as COVID-19, and five deaths, according to a Reuters count based on official statements. More than half of those cases have been on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there had been 92 cases of human-to-human spread of the coronavirus in 12 countries outside China.”We have not seen sustained local transmission of coronavirus except in specific circumstances like the Diamond Princess cruise ship,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.Russia, however, was taking no chances. Starting on Thursday, it will suspend entry of many Chinese citizens.By the end of this week, the WHO said, 40 countries in Africa and 29 in the Americas are due to have the ability to detect COVID-19.