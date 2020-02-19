Doctor arrested for sexually assaulting lab technician

The Mumbai police has arrested a 50-year-old doctor for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking a lab technician. The incident took place in the western suburb of Bandra on Tuesday.

Police arrested Dr.Akil Khan after the victim filed a complaint. The 27-year-old woman alleged that the accused was harassing her to have sexual relations with him.

The victim in the complaint said that she had met Khan in 2015 when she was working as a lab technician and was forced to quit after the accused started harassing her to have physical relations with him.

A case under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Khan. He will be produced in court on Wednesday.